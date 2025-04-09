Europa League success ‘massive’ for Man Utd, says Amorim

Amorim

Manager Ruben Amorim says that winning the Europa League this season would be “massive” for Manchester United as he attempts to rebuild a team heading for the club’s worst top-flight finish since 1990.

United are away to Lyon on Thursday in the first leg of their quarter-final, with the second-tier European competition representing their only chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Failure to qualify for Europe’s top competition is expected to cost United at least £100 million ($127.6 million), ramping up the pressure at a time when the club’s financial headroom is already minimal.

“It’s really important in all aspects,” Amorim told reporters on Wednesday.

“The first one is to win a title, especially a European title. In this season, in this context, winning something like that is massive for us, for our confidence and then to the future.

“For next season, to play Champions League in our club is completely different, the environment, the way we are going to face the summer, the budget for the summer, everything is connected with this competition and we know that pressure.”

United are unbeaten in the Europa League and have won six of their last seven matches in the competition after starting the league phase with three successive draws.

England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is back in the squad for the first time in two months after recovering from a muscular issue, but Amorim will take a cautious approach with the 19-year-old.

“He had some games out, so we have to be careful with his fitness,” said Amorim.

“We are really happy to have more options and an option like Kobbie Mainoo, with the quality that he has.

“He can play in different positions… so we are really pleased to have Kobbie Mainoo but we have to be careful. We need him fit and fresh.”

While Mainoo returns to the fold, Luke Shaw could make his first appearance since December, but Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has not made the trip to France due to a foot problem.