Europa League: Spurs captain Son out of semi-final first leg

Son

Son Heung-min will miss the first leg of Tottenham’s Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday.

The club captain has not featured for Spurs since a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on April 10 due to a foot injury.

Postecoglou had expressed hope last week that the South Korea forward could return for the visit of the Norwegian team.

“He (Son) won’t feature tomorrow night,” said Postecoglou. “He is in training but he is still separate from the group. He is improving and hopefully we will get him back in sooner rather than later.”

Son has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances this season, but none from open play since January 23.

Spurs suffered their 19th defeat of a demoralising Premier League campaign at Anfield on Sunday, crumbling 5-1 as Liverpool were crowned champions.

The predictable loss left them 16th in the table — on course for their worst league finish since they were relegated from the English top flight in 1977, though they cannot go down.