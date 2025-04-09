Europa League: At least I’ve lifted trophies – Onana fires back at Nemanja Matic

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has responded strongly to criticism from former teammate Nemanja Matic, after the Serbian midfielder labelled him “one of the worst” goalkeepers in the club’s history.

The two players are set to face off on Thursday when Manchester United take on Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie.

The tension began when Onana, speaking at a recent press conference, claimed United were superior to the French side. “…Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them…” he said.

The comment didn’t sit well with Matic, now at Lyon, who fired back with a scathing remark: “Onana said they’re way better than us? When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history…”

The exchange has sparked a war of words between the Cameroonian international and the veteran midfielder.

In a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), Onana clarified that he never meant to disrespect Lyon, writing, “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

Matic, 36, had joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 and left in 2022 without securing any silverware during his time at Old Trafford.

Onana, in contrast, has already lifted the FA Cup with United in 2024, after joining from Inter Milan.