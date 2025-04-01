Etche Nation disowns ex-Rivers HoS, calls for security investigation

George Nwaeke and Sim Fubara

…Accuses Nwaeke of Financial Misconduct and False Allegations Against Governor Fubara

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Etche ethnic nationality in Rivers State, the hometown of former Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, has publicly disowned him, dismissing his recent allegations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara as externally influenced falsehoods.

At a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Etche leaders labeled Nwaeke a liar, betrayer, and untrustworthy figure. They emphasized that due to his unstable character, he is often excluded from crucial community meetings where issues affecting the Etche people are discussed.

Dr. Nwaeke had earlier, in a press conference in Abuja, accused Governor Fubara of orchestrating the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex to prevent his impeachment. He also alleged that the governor paid his former Chief of Staff, Dr. Edison Ehie, to execute the plan.

However, Etche stakeholders dismissed these claims, stating that Nwaeke’s press conference was scripted by political sponsors in Abuja who were determined to tarnish the governor’s image.

The Etche leaders also revealed that before his controversial press briefing, Nwaeke had secretly approached the Chief of Staff of Rivers State Government House for financial assistance in exchange for his loyalty.

“His insatiable appetite for financial gain is the only explanation for his baseless allegations against the Governor. He was merely pleasing his paymasters in Abuja,” said Prince Ogbonna Nwuke, a former member of the House of Representatives, who led the group.

They further exposed how Nwaeke’s account of events conflicted with his wife’s, proving his deception and lack of credibility.

The Etche ethnic group has called on security agencies to investigate Nwaeke’s conduct and hold him accountable for allegedly peddling falsehoods against the Governor and other prominent Rivers leaders.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to spread falsehoods for financial or political gains,” the group warned.

Meanwhile, the group also condemned the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the suspension of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

They appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the decision, warning that it was not in the best interest of the state.