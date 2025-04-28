ESOCS, Akinadewo to present book for centenary commemoration of C&S churches

The President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Elder Israel Akinadewo, FCA, PhD, in conjunction with Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS)-led Centenary Committee will present a book titled: “The underpinnings of the band of Cherubim and Seraphim: Historical and Empirical” in commemoration of the centenary celebrations of Cherubim and Seraphim churches.

He stated this while presenting a draft copy of the book to ESOCS Prelate Baba Aladura (Dr.) David Bob-Manuel.

Akinadewo, who is also the Prelate of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), said the over 1000-page book will offer historical perspectives of Cherubim and Seraphim, affirming Saint Moses Orimolade as the sole founder.

The book, he stated, will also chronicle 100 C and S denominations/Assemblies, showcasing their peculiarities and leadership structures.

He added it will also highlight the role of women as well as the spiritual, biblical, philosophical and cultural connections of Cherubim and Seraphim churches.

Akinadewo, who is the Ag. Head of Accounting Department of the University of Ilesa, Osun State, stressed the book will also offer empirical investigation on how the C & S has contributed to the growth of Christianity in Nigeria and beyond.

The book would be unveiled during the Centenary celebrations spearheaded by the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), which is the mother church of the movement.