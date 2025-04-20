EPL: Wasteful Man United lose 0-1 at home to Wolves

Just days after their thrilling 5-4 Europa League win over Lyon, Manchester United slumped to a flat 1-0 home defeat against Wolves, courtesy of a brilliant Pablo Sarabia free-kick.

The result marked United’s club-record 15th Premier League loss of the season, continuing a miserable campaign now certain to end with their lowest-ever points tally.

While Wolves celebrated a fifth straight win — and their first league double over United since 1980 — Erik ten Hag’s side remain stuck in 14th place.

Ruben Amorim made several changes from Thursday’s Europa clash, giving Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass rare starts.

Vitor Pereira, meanwhile, rotated for the first time in six games but still saw his side rise to the occasion.

Chances were few in a subdued first half. Christian Eriksen forced a save from Jose Sa, while Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund came close but failed to convert.

The second half saw increased urgency from Wolves, culminating in Sarabia’s stunning 77th-minute free-kick that left Andre Onana no chance.

United pushed for an equalizer, with Bruno Fernandes missing their best late opportunity, but the

comeback never came.

To add to the gloom, protests erupted among fans in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand over rising ticket prices and relocation plans.

