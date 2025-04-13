EPL: Onana dropped from Man United squad to face Newcastle

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will not feature in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Cameroon international has come under increasing scrutiny following a poor performance in Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Lyon in the Europa League.

Onana was deemed responsible for both of the French side’s goals, adding to a season already marked by high-profile mistakes.

His omission from the squad was confirmed by sources who stated it was to allow Onana to “rest and disconnect.”

The decision is not considered permanent, and the 29-year-old is expected to return for the second leg of the quarter-final tie against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The error-strewn display came just a day after former United midfielder Nemanja Matic branded Onana “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

Despite the criticism, manager Ruben Amorim has offered his support.

Amorim publicly defended the under-fire keeper following the Lyon match, stating that he had personally made more mistakes this season than Onana.

Onana, who arrived from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47 million, has struggled to justify his hefty price tag. Although he has started all 69 Premier League games since joining, his form has remained inconsistent.

Since the beginning of last season, he has made eight errors leading directly to goals—the highest of any goalkeeper currently at a Premier League club.

Onana replaced long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea, a move made by former manager Erik ten Hag, who favored Onana’s ability with the ball at his feet.

However, the Cameroonian has failed to live up to expectations, with Thursday’s first goal against Lyon—when he misjudged a straightforward save—highlighting his ongoing struggles.

Turkey’s Altay Bayindir is expected to make his Premier League debut on Sunday in Onana’s place.

It would mark just his sixth appearance of the season, having previously featured only in domestic cup competitions. He last played in January.

Off the pitch, Onana has also faced personal challenges. Last month, his wife, Melanie Kamayou, was robbed while leaving a restaurant in Cheshire.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will also be without their manager Eddie Howe for Sunday’s clash. The club confirmed that Howe had been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell for several days.

