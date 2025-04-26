EPL: Can Tottenham delay Liverpool’s victory party on Sunday?

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker #07 Son Heung-Min (R) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur’s Swedish midfielder #21 Dejan Kulusevski (L) after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on October 19, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Liverpool are on the brink of being crowned 2024/25 Premier League champions. The Reds moved to within three points of clinching the title last weekend thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester, with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the only goal of the game to relegate the Foxes.

That left Liverpool with a massive 13-point lead at the top of the table and Arne Slot’s side will have had one eye on Wednesday night’s clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Defeat for Arsenal at home to Crystal Palace will have confirmed Liverpool as champions of England for a 20th time in their history, and for a second time in five seasons.

Mikel Arteta has previously insisted that he would never give up on winning the title as long as it’s mathematically possible, but even his tone has changed with the Gunners dropping too many points in recent weeks.

Despite a thumping win over Ipswich last time out, Arsenal couldn’t follow it up with another win as they twice let a lead slip against Palace to draw 2-2.

That result means it is just a matter of time before the celebrations can begin on Merseyside as it will take an unlikely set of results to stop Slot from guiding Liverpool to the Premier league title in his first season in charge.