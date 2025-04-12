Environmental Violations: Lagos Shuts 14 markets indefinitely in Ketu, Ikorodu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has sealed no fewer than 14 markets and commercial facilities located along the Ketu and Ikorodu Road axis due to various environmental violations.

This action followed series of unheeded warnings and a sustained pattern of environmental abuses by market operators and traders in the affected areas.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the state government’s unwavering stance on its Zero Tolerance for Waste campaign, warning that any market or commercial outlet that fails to meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness and proper waste disposal would be shut down indefinitely.

According to Wahab, “The Zero Tolerance for Waste initiative is still fully in force.

“We are not going back on it. The only acceptable path for all markets and traders is to adopt and maintain decent waste management practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).”

He listed the sealed markets and facilities as follows: Erukan Market, Oja Oba Market, Ketu, Owoseni Tundas Market, Oba Ogunjobi Market, Shops Owners at BRT Terminal, Mile 12, and Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas).

Others include Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market, Demurin Street Plaza Shops, Ketu, The Occupant at 6 Demurin Road, Ketu, Ifelodun Market, Ketu, Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market), Ketu Tipper Garage, and Ikosi Fruit Market.

“The markets will remain closed indefinitely until all affected markets implement comprehensive sanitation measures, procure appropriate waste bins, engage with LAWMA-licensed Private Sector Participatory (PSP) operators, and demonstrate sustained compliance through monitoring and enforcement,” Wahab maintained.