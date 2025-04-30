Enugu Rep, Dennis Agbo, dumps Labour Party, returns to PDP

PDP flags

By Dennis Agbo

Two-term federal lawmaker representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dennis Agbo, has announced his resignation from the Labour Party (LP) and return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Agbo—widely known as “Mr. Integrity”—attributed his decision to the impressive performance of Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, the ongoing internal crisis within the Labour Party, and overwhelming calls from his constituents.

“The performance of the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah since inauguration has been nothing short of outstanding,” Agbo stated. “I have had the privilege of supporting and contributing to the administration’s commitment to moving the state forward.”

Citing the persistent division in the LP and the need to align politically with the state government for the benefit of his constituents, Agbo said, “In deference to the popular wishes of the highly enterprising people of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, I have decided to resign my membership of the Labour Party and return to the People’s Democratic Party.”

He emphasized that working from the same political platform as Governor Mbah would create the synergy needed for greater development in both the constituency and the state.

Agbo revealed that the formal ceremony to mark his return to the PDP will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the PDP State Secretariat in GRA, Enugu.

A former PDP lawmaker in the 8th National Assembly (2015–2019), Agbo won re-election in 2023 under the LP but lost his seat following a tribunal verdict that nullified the result and ordered a rerun in select polling units. His PDP opponent was briefly declared the winner, but Agbo successfully challenged the outcome and regained his mandate in 2024.