Enugu LG boss dislodges kidnappers on ambush

By Omotola Adekonye

Gunmen who have been kidnapping and terrorizing Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State and environs have been disloged by the convoy of the council boss, Mr Chijioke Ezugwu.

It was learned that the gunmen, who laid ambush on the road for motorists who ply the area which leads to Umulokpa, headquarters of the agricultural had attacked Ezugwu’s convoy, which was leaving the headquarters after a security meeting where measures to wipe out the criminals was discussed.

Vanguard gathered that as soon as the council chairman’s vehicle got to the spot where the gunmen laid ambush, the criminals who were dressed like herdsmen and armed with AK 47 rifles jumped into the road to stop the vehicle.

It was learned that the LG boss who was in charge of security in the area before he won election quickly jumped into action and confronted them and disloged, as the four marauders ran into the thick bush.

Eyewitness account said as soon as the LG boss jumped out of his official car together with his aids, the criminals fired several bullet shots but the council boss who was also armed responded with more intensively, which scared them as they disappeared into the thick bush.

It was further gathered that together with his security aids, they pursued the criminals deep into the bush after which they came back to the main road and continued with their trip.

Sources said following the development, the chairman directed the newly constituted vigilante team and established farm protection squads to swing into action and comb all the bushes with a view to rounding the criminals up.

Recall that the chairman had taken many other security measures, including the recruitment and restructuring of neighbourhood watch, enhancement of intelligence gathering, procurement of security equipment, strengthening collaboration with formal security agencies, community sensitization and stakeholders engagement.

Sources said that the chairman has since joined his vigilante group and other security outfits in the area to carry out both day and night patrols in all volatile areas of the council.