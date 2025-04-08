Enugu Lawmaker dumps Labour Party, says party in serious crisis

By Chinedu Adonu

The member representing the Isi-Uzo State constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eze Gabriel Lebechi, Tuesday bade farewell to his former party, the Labour Party and defected to the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Hon. Lebechi who disclosed this at plenary, said that he dumped his party because of internal wranglings that the party could not resolve.

In addition to the crisis rocking the LP, the lawmaker said that he also dumped the party because Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State is leading the state well he said that, “he is working tirelessly to change Enugu to London.”

Lebechi, who was reacting to a letter he had earlier submitted to the House to apprise them of his intention to defect, which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, said that because of the crisis in his former party, the party at the moment, “is almost dead,” hence his decision to switch camp.

Though he somehow regretted ditching his former party, he said that he had no option than to move on to a better party with a better future and wished his supporters well for their support.

“I wish my well-wishers, my supporters and members of the party who supported me wholeheartedly to emerge as a member of the House of Assembly representing Isi-Uzo.

“As at yesterday and years back, Labour Party entered into a problem that they could not solve. As I am talking to you, Labour Party is a dead party almost. I made wider consultations. I switched into action by meeting my constituents, holding meetings, and calling some people who matter in the Labour Party on how to resolve this.

“After I found out that it is not something that could be resolved, I started asking them which way forward because I am here to represent them, to make laws and move motions and speak on their behalf as their mouthpiece and they advised that I move to a better place and that better place is joining PDP,” he said.

The lawmaker pointed out that another thing to spurred him into switching over to PDP was prompted by Gov. Peter Mba’s disposition to power, who he said has been performing very well in every ramification.

“Our governor made a statement some time ago that he came into power not for a government as usual but unusual. And he said that everybody should learn how to sacrifice and I personally, who is representing Isi-Uzo, seeing these two words of the governor in action, I then decided to support him.

“I read Computer Science and I know what AI can do and the governor moved into action: in the area of security he is there; in the area of Agriculture, he is there; in the area of hospital, he is there; road, he is there, every aspect that affects human beings, he is working tirelessly to change Enugu into London. I have no option than to join hands to support him.

“I am today defecting to PDP to support my colleagues and to support the government the government of Enugu State,” he said.

The Speaker earlier asked him if the letter of defection he wrote was actually done by him, and he said yes, that he was defecting willingly.