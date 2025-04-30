Enugu IPAC to release Mbah’s half term scorecard

IPAC

Ahead of the second anniversary of the Governor Peter Mbah Administration in Enugu State, the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has announced plan to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the government after two years.

This initiative, according to IPAC, aimed to provide an objective assessment of the administration’s impact on the state, highlighting both achievements and areas in need of improvement.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Chairman of Enugu State IPAC, Hon. Obioma Nnamani, on Wednesday.

“In line with this objective, IPAC has established a Special Committee tasked with overseeing IPAC’s relationship with the government, ensuring the deepening of democracy and the delivery of democracy dividends to the citizens.

“The committee will conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the administration’s performance, focusing on key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic development, and security, among others.

“Therefore, we invite the general public, civil society organizations, media, and all stakeholders to anticipate the release of this detailed report.

“The scorecard will serve as a valuable resource for understanding the progress made and perhaps the areas that require government’s attention or intervention,” the statement read.