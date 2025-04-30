Enugu drives youth innovation with tech-based games

Youth

.. hosts gaming conference

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu state is re-engineering the gaming business in the state with modern technologies to positively engage youths who ordinarily could get swayed by the negative impacts of gaming.

The state’s gaming commission which is at the helm of the initiative, says the idea is to give Enugu youths gainful employment and make them more innovative through the positive sides of the gaming business.

The commission disclosed that it is bringing games that come with emerging technologies, capable of creating job opportunities and other values.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prince Arinze Arum made the disclosure in a press briefing heralding activities to the 2025 Enugu Gaming Conference.

Arum said that the conference will provide opportunities for startups, innovators, and operators seeking expansion into the South East market.

The Gaming Conference, according to him, aims at bringing together regulators, operators, technology providers, legal experts, financial institutions, and public interest groups from across Nigeria and beyond with a collective goal to create a platform for open dialogue, policy harmonization, and the advancement of responsible gaming practices.

He said: “As a Commission, we remain committed to our role as a progressive and proactive regulator. We believe that fostering a well-structured, transparent, and socially responsible gaming environment is essential to driving sustainable development within the sector and unlocking its full economic potential.

“The gaming sector deserves data-driven, and constructive engagement.

The Enugu Gaming Conference 2025 promises to be more than just a gathering; it will be a catalyst for reform, innovation, and partnership,” Arum added.