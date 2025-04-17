Enugu court arraigns Professor over false allegation against monarch

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Enugu North Magisterial District has arraigned a 50-year-old university lecturer, Professor Uchenna Ezemagu, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and giving false information to the police—allegations that reportedly led to the arrest and suspension of a traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Igwe Christopher Okwor.

The case, filed as Charge No: MEN/100C/2025, is being presided over by His Worship O. S. Chukwuani at the Admin Court, Enugu North Magistrates’ Court.

Professor Ezemagu, who teaches at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) and was elevated to the rank of professor in November 2024, was arraigned alongside three others—Sunday Ezemagu, Ugbor Ifeanyi, and Ezemagu Chima—who are currently at large.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly conspired on or about September 20, 2021, at the Police Force Headquarters Annex in Enugu to commit a felony by deliberately supplying false information to the police.

The second count alleges that the accused persons, “with intent to mislead the authorities,” falsely accused several individuals—Chinonso Okwor, Ifunanya Okwor, Kenechukwu Ani, one Sammy, and others—of serious crimes including cultism, burglary, unlawful possession of firearms, malicious damage to property, and attempted murder.

These false allegations prompted a full-scale police investigation and led to the suspension of Igwe Okwor by the Enugu State Government.

Professor Ezemagu pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of ₦10 million, with one surety who must be a permanent secretary or an equivalent-ranking public officer. The case was adjourned to May 14, 2025, for hearing.

Barrister Jerry Iheanacho, legal counsel to Igwe Okwor, described the arraignment as a major milestone in the pursuit of justice.

“Our client has been vindicated by the outcome of the police investigation. It was because of these false allegations that the state government suspended him,” Iheanacho said.

“He was accused of demolishing a house meant for a blind man and was even labelled a kidnapper and armed robber. But the police, in their wisdom, investigated and found the allegations to be baseless.”

Iheanacho further urged the Enugu State Government to act on the findings and reinstate the traditional ruler.

“This is a clear vindication. Justice must be served, and those who falsely accused him should be held accountable. We also expect the government to do the needful,” he added.

Speaking on the matter, Igwe Christopher Okwor, traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, recounted his ordeal and expressed relief at the recent developments.

“My house was invaded at about 10 p.m. I was taken to Abuja wearing only bathroom slippers and shorts, all because of fabricated allegations,” the monarch said.

“In 2001, when we were supposed to appear before the DIG, Uche—the complainant—fled and dropped a letter. Since then, he and the others went into hiding. Later, my son Uzochukwu was arrested in Abuja for allegedly buying a stolen car. Someone secured his bail. Uchenna was invited to explain, gave us a date, and never showed up.”

He concluded, “Today, I feel vindicated. The police have finally arraigned him after confirming the allegations were frivolous and untrue. I have always maintained my innocence. I never demolished any blind man’s house.”

Sources allege that Professor Ezemagu had been on the run for several months, ignoring police invitations, before he was eventually apprehended and charged.