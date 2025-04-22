Enugu cancels Saturday sanitation exercise over UTME

Enugu State Government has cancelled the environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, April 26, due to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to hold on the day.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Onyia said the cancellation was to enable candidates in the state sitting for the UTME conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to participate in the exam.

According to the SSG, there would be no restriction of movements on Saturday and advised residents of the state to nevertheless clean their surroundings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports 2, 030,627 candidates registered to sit for the examination scheduled to start from April 24 across the country.

Of these figures, 41,026 candidates, who applied for the examination, are below 16 years. (NAN)