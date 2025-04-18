Enugu APC suspends Senator Utazi over alleged anti-party activities

Senator Chukwuka Utazi

By Dennis Agbo

The Senator who represented Enugu North Senatorial district (2015 – 2023), Senator Chukwuka Utazi has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Utazi was formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but defected to the APC in March 2024, citing the possibility of the realization of Igbo Presidency only through the APC as reason for his defection from the PDP that gave him all the political positions he held since 1999.

However, on Friday, the APC leadership in his Nkpologu Ward, Uzo-uwani local government area of Enugu State, suspended him from his new party, stating that Utazi was never faithful to the APC but engaged in gross anti-party activities since he joined the party after failing to obtain any political position under the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

In a letter of notification addressed to the State Chairman of the APC, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah, and signed by the Chairman of APC Uzo-Uwani LGA, Chief Chris Ajodo; the Secretary, Hon. Pius Diara, and APC Nkpologu Ward chairman, Hon. Albert Aniebonam; the party stated that Utazi’s suspension was sequel to and consequent upon a complaint/petition from the Senator’s Nkpologu ward, alleging anti-party activities.

The ward accused Sen Utazi of having participated in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu North Zonal Chapter meetings and endorsement of Barr. Peter Mba, the Governor of Enugu State, for second term in the coming 2027 election.

They also accused the senator of granting interviews and engaging in open blackmail and de-marketing of APC Enugu State chapter in public, among others infractions.

“These allegations were backed up by online video evidences as the case may be,” the party officials stated in the notification letter, which was also copied to the leader of the party in the state, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji.

The party officials further clarified that, “On receipt of the said complaint, the local government on April 8 2025 setup a three-man disciplinary committee which notified the Senator of the petition and duly invited him to appear before the disciplinary body.

“The invitation was however ignored by the respondent. The above notwithstanding, the committee carried out a thorough investigation of the allegations and came out with a verdict of “guilt”.

“The committee found the conduct of Senator Utazi highly disappointing, repugnant and unbecoming of a bona fide member of APC, and hence, recommended his indefinite suspension from the party.

“Upon the receipt of the report of the Disciplinary Committee on April 12 2025 and after careful examination of same, including the video evidence enclosed thereto, the Local Government Executive unanimously approved the recommendation of the Disciplinary committee, and hence, endorsed the indefinite suspension of former Senator Chuka Utazi from All Progressive Congress (APC) for anti-party activity in accordance with the Constitution of our great party.”