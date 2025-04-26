Enugu Airport to reopen for flights Monday – FG

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government has said the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will reopen for flight operations on Monday, April 28, 2025, following the completion of emergency runway repairs.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs.

Meanwhile, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, said the work was scheduled to begin on April 22 and conclude before reopening on May 6, 2025.

She stated: “However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

“FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. The Authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety.”