Enugu airport closure disrupts Easter travel, flights rerouted

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

By Dickson Omobola

The closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has forced domestic airlines to divert flights to Asaba and Anambra airports as travellers join their loved ones for Easter.

The development has also left passengers angry, with many registering their displeasure on X, formerly Twitter.

Some of the airlines that disclosed the change in plans include Air Peace, Ibom Air and United Nigeria Airlines.

While Air Peace stated this before the announcement by FAAN, United said this after FAAN made the announcement.

FAAN, in the early hours of Saturday, said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.

“There is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway. Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22 to May 6, 2025.”

Few hours later, United Nigeria Airline, in a statement, said flights to Enugu had been suspended and rescheduled to operate to and from Chinua Achebe Airport, Anambra.

The airline said: “We regret to inform you that due to the sudden and immediate closure of the runway/aerodrome at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, resulting from the poor state of the runway and related safety concerns, all United Nigeria Airlines flights to and from Enugu, effective Saturday, April 19, have been suspended.

“However, we understand the significant disruption this force majeure situation may cause to your Easter travel plans. As a result, we have rescheduled your flights for today, 19th April, to operate to and from Chinua Achebe Airport, Anambra, should this be convenient for you. Passengers willing to travel through Anambra Airport are kindly advised to be at the airport at the scheduled flight time.”

Before then, Air Peace said: “We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns of the Enugu airport runway. The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruptions to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.”

Also, Ibom Air said: “We have suspended all flights to and from Enugu within the affected period. Our Customer Contact Centre will reach out to all passengers already booked on affected flights. In the meantime, passengers may explore alternative travel.”

Meanwhile, some passengers have expressed dismay over the development.

Obim, an X user, stated: “Why Asaba? Is Anambra not the closest airport to Enugu? I need clarification on this because it will cost me a lot to transport myself to Enugu from Asaba and I am 100 per cent sure the bill is on me as usual!”

Another X user, Austino stated: “My flight to Enugu is on Sunday, what exactly am I expecting please? I have a function to attend on Sunday. I was angry that my flight was shifted from 6:50 to 10:35 am. Now it is Asaba airport? Why can’t we go to Anambra airport?”