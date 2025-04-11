Eniola Badmus’ apology over hair comment not genuine – Opeyemi Aiyeola

By Henry Oduah

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola on Friday said she believed her colleague Eniola Badmus’ alleged apology over her controversial remark about her frontal hair was “not genuine”.

Trouble began when Badmus wrote “Ope, where is your front hair?” in the comment section of an Instagram post by Aiyeola.

On Thursday, Aiyeola made a video expressing her disappointment at Badmus’ comment.

She criticised Badmus’ remark, given her past experiences with body-shaming saying, “You Eniola used to be an image of ridicule and body shaming on social media. To now think that you, Eniola, who have experienced the hurt and pain of body shaming could come under my video.

“You have never helped in promoting anything that has to do with me. You rarely comment on my videos, you rarely even like my videos. I’m not offended by it because I rarely do the same to some of my colleagues.

“But for you, Eniola Badmus, to come under my post and drop this comment. I am not ignorant of the fact that there are so many evil people out there, but not somebody of your calibre, especially somebody who has experienced the hurt and the pain of being body-shamed. What exactly is funny? What is that statement for?”

The actress also described Badmus as a “zombie” for acting like someone without a heart.

Aiyeola later deleted the video of her criticism and made another video where she said Badmus was not sincere in her alleged apology.

“I’m not doing this livestream because of Eniola Badmus’ apology. I saw her comment in the initial video that spiralled into this. I think I deleted the comment because it didn’t go down well with me. Unfortunately, her comment of apology or whatever, to me, is not genuine,” she said.

Aiyeola further said she took down the video of her criticism because of the “wonderful people” who reached out to her privately showing solidarity.

She said her grouse with Badmus was that she threw banter at her on social media which she termed “toxic platform”.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years. We’re not banter mates,” Aiyeola added.