Ending Tinubu’s reforms in 2027 would be tragic – Keyamo

Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027, asserting that the continuation of his reform agenda hinges on his re-election.

During an appearance on Politics Today aired by Channels Television on Monday, Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, cautioned that a shift in leadership could derail the economic restructuring currently underway, describing such a scenario as potentially “tragic”.

“The most profound thing I will say here today is that every single APC member in this country today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not,” he stated.

The minister continued, “It will be tragic for any government to come in 2027 and stop these reforms. This is what has happened in the past where you have all kinds of inchoate policies being implemented.”