Encourage respect, tolerance – Uzodimma urges Christian and Muslim leaders

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, urged Christian and Muslim leaders to use their influence to promote respect and tolerance among Nigerians.

The governor made the call during a meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) held in Owerri.

Uzodimma highlighted that the prayers of both Christian and Muslim leaders had played a key role in fostering peace and security in Imo State.

He said, “I was encouraged when I saw the theme of this meeting: ‘Building Mutual Trust for National Unity.’ It is a timely call to action. Without love, there can be no trust, and without trust, there can be no progress. Our beloved nation, more than ever, is a beacon, and we must answer to her by standing up to build bridges of love, trust, and understanding strong enough to carry us toward a united, virile, and inclusive nation— the future we all hope for our dear country.”

Uzodimma further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for demonstrating that leadership transcends religious identity and focuses on delivering results. He emphasized that through the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu is proving that good governance benefits every Nigerian, regardless of tribe or creed. Though the results are not immediate, they are beginning to show.

“Too often, we waste energy on arguments that add no value to our national development. We must open our hearts and minds to the possibilities in one another, setting aside old stereotypes and suspicions,” he added.

The governor called on religious leaders to use their influence to foster love, respect, tolerance, and understanding among Nigerians, stating, “We share far more in common than the few differences that extremists try to exploit.”

Uzodimma also shared that peaceful coexistence is a core value in Imo State, and that the people are known for their hospitality and openness. He thanked both the Federal Government and security agencies, as well as the Christian and Muslim communities, for their collective prayers and solidarity in overcoming security challenges.

“We must remain vigilant until peace takes firm root,” he concluded. “I urge your Council to remain resolute in leading the way to a united Nigeria where peace, love, and mutual trust are the bedrock of national pride. I strongly believe that together, we can turn our diversity into opportunities and make our country one of the greatest nations on earth.”