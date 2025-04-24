Empowerment Against Extremism: NEYIF, Sokoto State train over 21,000 youths in fight against radicalization

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — In a landmark effort to counter youth radicalization and violent extremism, the North East Youth Initiative for Development (NEYIF), in partnership with the Sokoto State Ministry for Religious Affairs, has successfully trained over 21,000 individuals in skills acquisition and empowerment.

The initiative, supported by the Office of the National Security Adviser, is part of a broader strategy to combat the rising influence of extremist ideologies and gang violence among vulnerable youth across Sokoto State.

At the heart of the campaign was a three-day sensitization workshop held at the Solcare Garden Hotel in Sokoto, bringing together religious leaders, community influencers, and young participants from diverse backgrounds. The program is aimed at providing at-risk youth with both practical skills and ideological resilience against extremism.

Dr. Dauda Mohammed Gombe, Executive Director of NEYIF, delivered a passionate address during the event, highlighting the socio-economic roots of radicalization.

“These youths are not born violent,” he said. “They are abandoned, ignored, and deceived. We must offer them a reason to hope, to build, and to choose peace and development over destruction.”

Dr. Gombe noted that after each training, beneficiaries are equipped with tools relevant to their trade—tailors receive sewing machines, irons, tables, and chairs—empowering them to start their own businesses immediately.

Previously, the initiative has trained social media handlers, Hisbah personnel, and religious leaders on delivering sermons devoid of extremist rhetoric, reflecting a comprehensive approach to tackling the issue from multiple societal angles.

NEYIF’s proven success in the North-East in preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE) earned it the distinction of being the first national organization to receive implementation funding from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) in Sokoto.

The project initially targeted 19,423 direct beneficiaries and over 116,000 indirect ones across three years. However, it surpassed expectations, reaching 24,385 direct participants—including 17,244 males and 7,141 females—within the program period.

Participants at the workshop lauded the initiative, describing it as a life-changing intervention. Sokoto State NUJ Chairman, Usman Mohammed Binji, urged other northern states to replicate the model to rescue their youth from the clutches of extremism.

Dr. Sani Labaran, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Religious Affairs, underscored the urgency of the effort.

“Sokoto, like many northern states, is bleeding from the wounds of insecurity. Our youths are being lost to drugs, gangs, and jihadist ideologies. This program is not just timely—it is urgent,” he said, announcing that the Ministry will continue the sensitization campaigns across the state.

The collaborative initiative stands as a shining example of how knowledge, vocational training, and strong community engagement can serve as effective tools in defeating extremism. It offers a replicable framework for states facing similar challenges and serves as a beacon of hope for youth seeking a way out of the cycle of violence and despair.