Emerhor hails Gov Oborevwori’s defection to APC as ‘momentous event’

By Paul Olayemi

The founding leader of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State, APC, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has hailed the official defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from PDP to APC describing it as a momentous event that has changed the political landmark in the State.

The defection of the Governor and other key PDP leaders has made Delta State to officially join the ranks of All Progressives Congress (APC)-governed states following a landmark political shift. The move, which brings the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership and supporters into the APC fold, is hailed as a long-awaited dream come true.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Emerhor warmly welcomed Governor Oborevwori, the leadership of the Delta PDP, and their supporters into the APC, describing the development as both “historic and momentous.”

“I write to formally welcome you, the leadership of Delta PDP and the multitude of PDP members and supporters in Delta, as you formally lead them to join the APC progressive family,” Emerhor stated. “Today, your bold and pragmatic move has made that vision, a reality.”

Emerhor reflected on the origins of APC in the state, citing his own pioneering role in registering members and contesting elections under the party’s banner beginning in 2013. “Starting in June 2013… the dream and goal was on how to convert Delta State into the Progressive politics and policies of the APC National political family,” he recalled. “It is my unique honor and privilege… to personally welcome you to Delta APC.”

He emphasized the strategic importance of Delta now being “directly connected to the APC government at the centre,” noting that with an APC-aligned governor, the state will now “have a seat at the high table where decisions affecting Delta are to be made by our APC government.”

Emerhor also credited Oborevwori’s decision with resolving internal party conflicts, declaring: “With your one stone, you have solved the leadership tussle that had bedeviled Delta APC chapter… you now can lead an integrated and united APC that can deliver our President, yourself and other candidates in 2027.”

The former governorship candidate extended warm regards to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, referring to him as a “key architect of this game changing move,” and noted the irony of their former rivalry in the 2015 elections. “Ten years ago, we were combatants as APC and PDP governorship candidates in 2015. Today, by providence, we are now on the same winning team.”

Emerhor concluded by thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his role in endorsing the political realignment. “I sincerely appreciate the strong leadership of our President… whose love for Deltans is evidently manifested in sanctioning this move that has brought Delta State to the APC family.”

The political realignment signals a significant shift in the landscape of Delta politics and could have ripple effects across the South-South region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

