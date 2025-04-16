Emergency Rule: Rivers women call for removal of CP Adepoju, reinstatement of Fubara

Fubara

…Demand International Community’s Diplomatic Intervention

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers Women Unite Prayer Group has called for the immediate removal of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, citing alleged bias in his handling of peaceful protests against the recently imposed emergency rule in the state.

The women also demanded an immediate end to the emergency rule, the reinstatement of the democratically elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Ordu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement jointly signed on Wednesday by Dr. Nancy Chidi Nwankwo and Dr. Vivian Ige-Elenwo, the group condemned what they described as the unconstitutional and unjust imposition of an emergency administration in the state.

“For the umpteenth time, we, the women of Rivers State under the umbrella of the Rivers Women Unite Prayer Group, strongly reiterate our unwavering demand for the immediate termination of the unconstitutional and unjust emergency rule currently imposed on our dear state,” the statement read.

The group accused the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), of deepening political divisions and dismantling democratic institutions instead of fostering reconciliation among stakeholders.

“Nearly one month after assuming control, rather than fostering reconciliation among political stakeholders, Vice Admiral Ibas has deepened the divide. His actions serve only the interests of those who appointed him,” the women stated.

They also accused the police of using excessive force during a peaceful protest held on April 11, 2025, noting that tear gas was used to disperse demonstrators. The group further alleged that on April 14, 2025, a counter-protest was staged with hired individuals posing as Rivers women in support of the emergency rule, and that this protest was shielded by the same police force.

“This deliberate provocation and double standard is nothing short of sabotage and a direct assault on democratic rights,” they said.

The group lamented the growing economic toll of the emergency rule, warning that businesses are shutting down, investments are fleeing, and the state’s economy is on the brink of collapse — with women and children bearing the brunt of the hardship.

They appealed to Nigerians of conscience, civil society organizations, and the National Assembly to speak out and take urgent steps to reverse what they described as “a deeply unpopular and undemocratic action.”

“It is disturbing that in other regions where terrorism and violence claim lives daily, no state of emergency has been declared. Yet in Rivers, over 10,000 police personnel and countless military operatives have been deployed — not for security, but for political intimidation,” the statement said.

According to the group, further protests in Mbiama were also met with police violence, while pro-emergency rule demonstrators were protected.

The women’s demands include: Immediate removal of CP Olugbenga Adepoju, Termination of the emergency rule in Rivers State, Reinstatement of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature

They also urged the international community to take a strong diplomatic stance and prevail on the Nigerian government to restore democracy and protect the rights and dignity of Rivers people.