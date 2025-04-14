Emergency rule: Pro, anti-Fubara women protests rock Rivers

•Magistrate retires over imposition of Sole Administrator

•Tinubu’s actions in Rivers a threat to democracy, rule of law —CUPP

•Refund my N300m hosting right, Ibas tells NBA

•NBA fires back, says N300m was gift, not hosting right

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Daniel Abia, John Alechenu & Davies Iheamnachor

A wave of protests, yesterday, rocked Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as a women’s group rallied, declaring support for the state of emergency rule in the state, while another group, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, protested in the Ahoada area of the state, insisting on the reinstatement of Fubara.

This came as a Chief Magistrate in Rivers State, Ejike George, has voluntarily retired from service over the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, and the lawmakers, and the imposition of a Sole Administrator on the state.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, said President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the appointment of a retired military chief as sole administrator threatens Nigeria’s hard-won democracy.

In a seeming face-off, the Sole Administrator, Ibas, has asked the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to refund the N300 million he paid for the hosting of the association’s 2025 annual general conference.

But the NBA has fired back, dismissing as false, claim by the Sole Administrator, Ibas, that the state paid N300million to secure hosting rights for the 2025 Annual General Conference, AGC, of the association that has now been moved to Enugu state.

The pro-emergency rule women carrying out the latest protest under the auspices of ‘Rivers Women for Peace and Good Governance’, decked in white, said the emergency rule is constitutional.

They also denied being hired to support emergency rule in the state, even as they declared their support for President Bola Tinubu.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards reads, “Emergency rule is Constitutional,” “Rivers women voted for you but you made us your slaves,” “Investigate Fubara’s bloated Contracts award,” “say no to dictatorship,” “Rivers women need peace in our state,” “we support Tinubu,” among others.

Led by former Commissioner for Social Welfare in the state, Mrs. Inime Aguma, and others, the protesters claimed that the state of emergency has brought relative calm and peace in Rivers since the emergency rule was declared.

The pro-Fubara women protesters, dressed in black top and native wrapper, walked from Mbiama Junction, a boundary community between Rivers and Bayelsa states, where they assembled and displayed placards with various

inscriptions such as ‘Ibas, leave us alone’, ‘We are in democracy’, ‘Widows are crying bring back our governor’, ‘Ibas, respect the Constitution’, ‘End emergency rule in Rivers State’, ‘Our democracy under threat’, ‘Bring back our Sim’, ‘Bring back our governor’, ‘Rivers is peaceful’, ‘Restore our democracy now’, among others.

They sang such renditions as “Take Wike and give us Sim card, you better take Wike and give us Sim card,” and also displaying the national flag as they marched on the East/West road, thereby causing a gridlock traffic.

Some of the aged protesters were seen half naked, as they stripped off their blouses and were left with only bras on.

The women in chorus echoed “No Sim, no Rivers State.”

Magistrate retires over imposition of sole administrator

Chief Magistrate, in the letter addressed to the Chief Judge of the state through, the Secretary, Rivers State Judicial Service Commission noted that his decision followed the quasi-military leadership in the state.

The letter read: “This present is intended to convey my decision to voluntarily retire my appointment as Magistrate of the Judiciary of Rivers State.

“This difficult and regrettable decision is informed largely by my discomfort with the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs of a modern state like ours.

“My lord will agree with me that this type of governance system is not only alien but also runs antithetical to our hallowed profession as legal practitioners and adjudicators.

“Having put in a whopping 16 out of my 22 years of legal practice into this judiciary as Magistrate under successive democratic administrations, I find it difficult to work with the current setting, as doing so would amount to a tacit and naive acquiescence.”

Tinubu’s actions in Rivers a threat to democracy, rule of law —CUPP

National Secretary of CUPP, Peter Ahmed, in Abuja, explained that of particular concern was the slow and steady dismantling of democratic structures in Rivers State under the President’s watch.

He said: “In a stunning twist, Tinubu’s administration can be seen dismantling democratic institutions in Rivers State through undemocratic means.

“The removal of the chairman and members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, and their replacement with a sole administrator has been labeled unlawful and a direct affront to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I am among those who argue that this move not only undermines the judiciary but also flouts the Constitution, which Tinubu swore to uphold.

“The forceful, military-backed removal of elected officials and the subsequent appointment of local government administrators have further fueled allegations that the President is disregarding the rule of law-a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

“The question at the heart of this controversy is clear: what section(s) of the Nigerian Constitution provide for the appointment of a sole administrator or justify such interference with democratic institutions?

“The answer, many contend, is none. The Constitution explicitly outlines the framework for democratically elected local government councils under Section 7, with no provision for a sole administrator to usurp these roles.”

Refund my N300m hosting right, Ibas tells NBA

Ibas, in a statement by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said: “While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association, despite its ‘principled position’, didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.

“We find the reasons cited for this decision shift in venue, particularly the insinuation that the Sole Administrator’s actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law to be misleading, uncharitable, and unbecoming of an association that prides itself on upholding justice and fairness.

“The NBA’s statement overlooks the constitutional basis for the current administration in Rivers State,” it addled.

NBA fires back, says N300m was gift, not hosting right

Reacting to Ibas’ demand for a refund of the money, NBA in a statement by the Chairman of its Conference Planning Committee, Mr. Emeka Obegolu, SAN, said: “We wish to clarify that the decision to host the 2025 AGC in Port Harcourt was taken in August 2024 and was not subject of any bidding process or payment of any hosting rights.

“The host city has no hosting right and there is no representation by the NBA that the conference must be held in a chosen city.

“Traditionally, because of the enormous cost involved in hosting the AGC, NBA Conference Planning Committee approaches organisations, agencies of government and state governments for support and the support requested for is unconditional and not tied to hosting rights or any rights whatsoever.

“The money from Rivers State was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for the NBA AGC.

“We are committed to delivering a world class conference to members of the Bar and will not be drawn into any unnecessary controversy over this issue.”