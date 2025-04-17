Emergency rule: PANDEF writes Speaker, urges political solution in Rivers

Abbas

….Commends House for Prompt Inauguration of Oversight Committee on Rivers Crisis

…Says Reinstatement of Governor Fubara Is a Mission of National Importance

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone, has written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, urging him to actively facilitate a political resolution to the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

In an open letter dated April 16, 2025, and signed by PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, the group emphasized that restoring democracy in Rivers State—particularly through the reinstatement of its duly elected governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara—is a matter of national importance that must be addressed without delay.

PANDEF hailed the Speaker for constituting and promptly inaugurating the Ad-hoc Committee to provide oversight on the prevailing situation in the state. The letter, titled “Kudos on Ad-hoc Oversight Committee on State of Emergency and the Imperative of Immediate Restoration of Democracy,” lauded the Speaker’s leadership and the commitment of the 10th House to constitutional duties and democratic principles.

“We are convinced that this is a testament to the visionary and focused leadership the House has demonstrated under your stewardship,” the letter stated.

PANDEF described Rivers State as the nerve centre of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and a region of immense geopolitical significance, stressing that its political stability is vital to the nation’s economic strength and democratic maturity.

The group applauded the appointment of Professor Julius Ihonvbere as Chairman of the oversight committee, citing his integrity and principled leadership, along with the other 20 members expected to uphold the highest standards of national service.

PANDEF reiterated its opposition to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, stating that such a measure does not meet constitutional criteria. The group argued that, despite political tensions, peace and economic activities in the state remain largely intact.

“Not even a fly has been harmed in Rivers State,” PANDEF noted, pointing out that the appointment of an Administrator in place of an elected governor constitutes a constitutional aberration and a serious blow to Nigeria’s democratic image.

The group called on the oversight committee to monitor the Administrator’s actions and reverse any unconstitutional decisions, including the arbitrary dissolution of democratic institutions and the appointment of sole administrators in local government councils and government agencies.

PANDEF also criticized the cancellation of procurement processes and the possible manipulation of civil service structures to support non-transparent governance priorities.

The letter concluded with a plea for the committee to actively pursue a political resolution, emphasizing that the restoration of democracy in Rivers State must be treated with urgency, neutrality, and diligence.

“The reinstatement of its duly elected governor is a mission of national importance—one that must be accomplished without delay,” the letter read.

PANDEF urged the people of Rivers State and the wider South-South region to remain peaceful and cooperative, even as it pressed for the immediate restoration of democratic order.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you during this Holy Week of prayer and beyond,” the letter closed.