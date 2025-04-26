Emami at 50: You have a heart of gold, Emiko tells Emami                

Former All Progressives Congress Warri South Constituency 1 House of Assembly candidate Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko, says Chief Ayirimi Emami, has a heart of gold and finds it difficult to tell lies.

Prince Stanley Emiko, who made the declaration while congratulating Emami on the occasion of his 50th birth anniversary today recalled how he and Chief Emami grew up together from childhood.

Growing together from childhood and having witnessed your communications and dealings with every individual who has gotten a course or reason to be around you, I will and can testify that you have been and are a man with a heart of gold that is so transparent and finds it difficult to lie. “This quality in you, of always being truthful, has made those who are haters of truth always want to crucify you, but the God of truth will and has always stood by you and protected you.

“Today marks a special day, a celebration of your life, wisdom, and leadership. As my elder brother, friend, and boss, I’m honoured to wish you a joyous birthday.

“May this new year bring you continued good health, prosperity, and happiness. “May your wisdom and experience continue to guide and inspire those of us around you.

“I’m grateful for your mentorship, support, and friendship. You embody the values of leadership, integrity, and kindness.

“Here’s to another year of love, laughter, and making unforgettable memories!

“Happy birthday, Oloye!”