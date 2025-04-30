Electricity: Army barracks’ mass matering generates N769m in 8 months

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday disclosed that its mass metering initiative for army barracks has generated over N769 million in revenue for the power sector over the past eight months.

Launched in March 2023 at the Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos by Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the project aims to enhance electricity accountability and efficiency within military facilities.

In a letter to De-Haryor Global Services, the project contractor, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede praised the progress of Phase One, noting “improved hours of power supply” and positive impacts on energy management in beneficiary barracks.

Signed on behalf of the Army Chief by Maj. Gen. A.A. Fadayiro, the letter highlighted the near-completion of Phase One, which covers installations in Lagos (Ikeja), Enugu (Abakpa), Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, and select Abuja barracks. He urged the contractor to expedite work on subsequent phases.

De-Haryor CEO Engr. Ashade Olatunbosun on his part, acknowledged initial financial hurdles, citing delayed fund disbursements that slowed early mobilization.

However, he reported “considerable momentum,” with thousands of smart meters now installed to boost transparency, billing accuracy, and energy efficiency.

Despite challenges, however, the project has generated N769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025, underscoring its operational success, a statement by the Ministry of Power disclosed.

Olatunbosun attributed this to the Army’s “strong satisfaction” with execution quality, which has sparked discussions to expand metering to additional military facilities.

“This marks a milestone in modernizing Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, particularly within public institutions,” he stated.