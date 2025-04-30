Ekiti State, stockbrokers’ Institute to partner on financial intelligence training

L-R: 2nd Vice President , Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Dr Akeem Oyewale; President, Oluropo Dada; Executive Governor, Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji; 2nd Vice President, CIS , Fiona Ahimie and Registrar and Chief Executive, Ayorinde Adeonipekun, during courtesy visit of CIS’ Council Members to the governor at State House , Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State recently

By Peter Egwuatu

﻿The Ekiti State Government and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have agreed to collaborate in capacity building on financial intelligence for top-level government officials in line with the Institute’s financial literacy programme.

Besides, plans are underway to introduce Bachelor Degree Programme in Securities and Investment at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti as part of the plan to attract youths into the Nigerian financial market.

In his address at the Ekiti State Government House yesterday, the 13th President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Oluropo Dada, explained that the Institute had capacity to train the State’s top civil servant on financial intelligence. Dada also noted that as part of the strategy to attract youths into the Nigerian financial market, Ekiti State University should introduce Bachelor’s Degree in Securities and Investment in the state universities to build a solid foundation of investment for the youths.

“The leadership of the Institute identifies with the various fiscal reforms, initiatives, policies and ongoing infrastructural developments of the Government and this courtesy visit is part of our effort to explore areas of collaboration and strategic partnership that will further enhance economic growth of the state. We can collaborate to organize regular financial literacy programme for all government workers. The training will focus on finance, securities and investment opportunities for civil servants within the state. We also have capacity to organize specially designed trainings for top government officials and senior executives of ministries, departments, agencies, corporations and parastatals in the areas of treasury to enhance their skills.

” We request for government sponsorship of at least 1000 indigenous students of Ekiti in all the tertiary institutions in Ekiti state to write the Institute’s professional diploma examination as pathway to the Institute’s professional examinations. An executive order can be issued for inclusion of CIS professional qualifications in the state civil service scheme, including onboarding of B.Sc. Securities and Investment degree programme as one of the courses in all Ekiti state owned tertiary institutions to boost more students’ enrolment and revenue generation for the institution.”, Dada said.

Responding, Governor Biodun Oyebanji who expressed gratitude to the Institute’s Council Member for the interest in the development of Ekiti State, assured them of the State’s willingness to collaborate in all the areas of request.

” Our government appreciates the roles of the capital market in the development of any economy. We have raised long-term fund from the market in the past for development projects and the projects are doing well today. We shall deepen our relationship with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. We are willing to collaborate in the training of government workers in financial intelligence to equip them with basic tools to manage resources after retirement . We will also partner in the onboarding of Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Securities and Investment in the State-owned tertiary institutions and other areas of supporting Ekiti indigenes, particularly the youths in acquisition of professional qualifications of the Institute. “, Oyebanji asserted.

The CIS’ President was accompanied by the other Council Members: 1st Vice President. Fiona Ahimie , 2nd Vice President. Dr Akeem Oyewale, Registrar and Chief Executive, Ayorinde Adeonipekun. two past Presidents- Oluwaseyi Abe and Tunde Amolegbe and other members.

Among the Governor’s Team were the Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, Commisioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Omolayo Adeola, her counterpart in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Akin Oyebode, Director General, Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion,

Lolade Olutola, General Manager/CEO, Fountain Holdings , Adetunji Tolani and the Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.