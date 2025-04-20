Eight years of marital bliss for Agbani Darego and Ishaya Danjuma

Agbani Darego

In April 2017, Agbani Darego married her longtime partner, Ishaya Danjuma, son of General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), in a ceremony held in Marrakesh. Eight years on, the couple is waxing stronger in love. They welcomed their first son in September 2018 and their second son in December 2020. Agbani was the first indigenous African to win Miss World. She won the crown in 2001. She attended Bereton Montessori Nursery and Primary School, and, at ten, was sent to boarding school in a bid to shield her from her mother who had become very ill with breast cancer. The mother, Inaewo, owned a rice trading business and a clothing boutique but died two years after her daughter’s move to boarding school. Agbani went to Federal Government Girls’ College, Abuloma. She attended the University of Port Harcourt where she studied Computer Science and Mathematics. On his part, Ishaya Danjuma is a graduate of Santa Monica College, California, USA, and has participated in several management trainings including Owner Management Programme and Finance for Non-Finance Managers from the Lagos Business School, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. He serves in various executive capacities and is currently a Director of Wheatbaker Investment & Properties, Beverly Development & Realties, Dangil Holding Company Ltd, Apave Nigeria Ltd, Pleiadex Ltd, NAL Comet Group of Companies Ltd, Dominion Rice & Integrated Farms Ltd, and Capital Club West Africa.