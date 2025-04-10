Eedris Abdulkareem fires back as NBC bans his new song from radio, TV

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem

By Bayo Wahab

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has barred radio and television stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s trending song “Tell Your Papa.”

In a memo issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, the commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Despite the song gaining traction on social media, the commission said its lyrical content violates responsible broadcasting standards.

The memo titled “Restriction on broadcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem,’ read, “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.

” It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The commission requests that your station exercises discretion and refrains from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

“Your cooperation and commitment to upholding greatly appreciated. Thank you, Susan Obi -Coordinating Director, Broadcast Monitoring.”

In the song’s lyrics, released earlier this week, Abdulkareem asked Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to confront his father over the worsening socio-economic conditions in the country.

The rapper sings, “Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga.”

“Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him: kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.

“Seyi, try travel by road without your security make you feel the pains of fellow Nigerians. You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem.”

Abdulkareem reacts

Meanwhile, the veteran rapper has taken to social media to criticise President Bola Tinubu’s government for banning his song.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram account, the artiste said President Tinubu is “going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria,” adding that “constructive criticism is always deemed as a big crime by his government.”

He said, “Just under 2 years of his presidency, and the results are frighteningly abysmal from all fronts. And this is a fact known by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliations, except for the few happy slaves grovelling for crumbs from their paymaster’s table!

“Well, I have travelled this road before as this is reminiscent of the ban of my song “Jaga Jaga” by the Obasanjo administration 21 years ago!

“Any wonder why Nigeria hasn’t made impactful strides all these years?”