Education remains a critical pillar of national development – CDS Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has described education as a critical pillar for national development and societal progress.

Musa made this known during the Groundbreaking and Fundraising Ceremony of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) College on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the event was remarkable in DEPOWA’s pursuit of excellence in education, empowerment, and community development.

The CDS commended the association for their contribution to the development of education sector in the country.

“Education has always been a critical pillar for national development and societal progress.

“As we perform the ceremony for the DEPOWA College, we reaffirm our commitment to the holistic development of our children and future leaders.

“This noble initiative by DEPOWA is not just about bricks and blocks, but also about the construction of a future built on knowledge, discipline and character.

“The establishment of this institution is an investment in the intellectual growth of our youths, ensuring that they receive quality education that aligns with global best practices,” he said.

The defence chief said that DEPOWA had been a beacon of hope and support for the families of the gallant officers of the armed forces.

He added the association played a crucial role in enhancing the welfare of officers’ families, supporting widows, and providing empowerment programmes for women and children.

According to him, the initiative is yet another testament to DEPOWA’s unwavering dedication to societal transformation.

Musa said that the establishment of the college also underscored the critical role women play in shaping the destinies of nations by fostering environments where knowledge and moral values are instilled in the next generation.

“As members of the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force, we understand the sacrifices that come with our call to duty.

“Our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of our nation often demands long absences from our families.

“Consequently, the establishment of the DEPOWA College will provide a conducive learning environment for our children and give our officers the peace of mind that their loved ones are receiving quality education within a structured and secure setting.

“This will, in turn, strengthen the morale and effectiveness of our personnel as they serve the nation,” he said.

Musa called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, and development partners to give generously to building and investing in the future of the nation.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Oluremi, as well as members of the National Assembly, for their support of the military to contribute to national development. (NAN).