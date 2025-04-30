‘Education is your visa’, Otefe Poly Rector tells new students

By Paul Olayemi

Oghara – “Education is not a scam. It is your passport and visa to a world of success,” Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, told fresh students as the institution held its 23rd matriculation ceremony on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Speaking at the Chief James Onanefe Ibori Auditorium in Oghara, the rector urged the new students to stay focused on their academic goals and reject any form of misconduct. “You’re not planting pepper or tomatoes; you’re planting rubber and cocoa. It takes time, but you will enjoy the harvest for life,” he said.

He emphasized that the school maintains zero tolerance for cultism, rape, drug abuse, and other vices. “Shun anything that violates your matriculation oath,” he warned. “We will not hesitate to apply strict sanctions where necessary.”

The highlight of the event was the formal oath-taking ceremony, where students were officially inducted into the institution. “By the powers conferred on me, I admit you as bona fide students of this polytechnic. Congratulations,” the rector declared.

The rector also announced the expansion of the school’s academic offerings from 30 to 53 programs. He credited Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the NBTE for approving the additions. “These are globally recognized programs that meet today’s industry needs,” he said.

Addressing journalists after the event, Professor Ufuophu-Biri said the polytechnic’s policies on quick result processing and certificate issuance have increased its appeal. “Results are released two weeks after exams, and certificates are ready six weeks after the final paper,” he stated.

He also spoke on infrastructure development: “Each school now has or will have its own dedicated building. We’ve completed structures for Business, ICT, and General Studies, and work on Applied Sciences is next.”

Students who spoke to reporters shared their aspirations. Voke Faith, a Microbiology student, said, “My expectation is to finish with a good grade and let the school shape me into a better person.” Inagoroma Mariam from Mechanical Engineering added, “It’s my dream to be an engineer and give back to my parents.”

Computer Science student Prosper Nwakwe praised the facilities: “This place is good and accommodating. I want to graduate as a programmer.”

With a clear vision and government backing, the Otefe Polytechnic continues to position itself as a center of academic excellence and discipline, raising a new generation of skilled professionals.