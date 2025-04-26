EDOHIS, ministry intensify malaria control efforts in Edo state

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EDOHIS), in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health embarked on a coordinated campaign across the state to strengthen malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts of the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration.

The outreach was part of the activities to mark the 2025 World Malaria Day with the theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Re-imagine, Re-ignite.”

Speaking during the activities, the Director General of EDOHIS, Mrs. Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo, stressed that the theme resonates with the agency’s mission to broaden healthcare access and invest in lifesaving interventions as she praised Governor Okpebholo, for his unwavering support towards strengthening healthcare systems across the state.

She said “At EDOHIS, we are committed to reimagining how people access care, reinvesting in health interventions, and reigniting community responsibility in the fight against malaria” and highlighted ongoing efforts such as scaling up net distribution, expanding rapid diagnostic services through health plans, and sustaining community sensitization initiatives across all 18 Local Government Areas.

Mrs. Ikpea-Enaholo called on residents to take simple but effective preventive steps, “including sleeping under treated mosquito nets, seeking early diagnosis, and maintaining clean environments to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Ending malaria is possible if we act together. At EDOHIS, we remain focused on building a healthier, malaria-free Edo State for all,” she said.

The outreach spanned key locations across the senatorial districts. In Edo South, activities were held at the Edo State Ministry of Health, the University of Benin Health Centre, and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at Uhogua. Residents benefited from free malaria tests, treatment, distribution of insecticide-treated nets, and sensitization on the benefits of enrollment in EDOHIS health plans.

In Edo North, a major campaign took place at Jattu Primary Health Centre, where community members received free screening and treatment, medications, and nets.

Health officers also sensitized attendees on how subscribing to EDOHIS could provide them affordable access to treatment for non-referral ailments. Someparticipants took advantage of the opportunity to enroll in the scheme.

The Director of Primary Health Care in Etsako West, Dr. Isebemhe, commended Governor Okpebholo, Commissioner for Health Dr. Cyril Oshiomole, and Mrs. Ikpea-Enaholo for prioritizing the health of citizens.

In Edo Central, activities were hosted at the Comprehensive Primary Health Centre, Ukpenu, Ekpoma, where similar interventions like net distribution, testing, treatment, and health education were carried out.

Health officials urged communities to embrace preventive measures, access healthcare early, and partner with government initiatives like EDOHIS.