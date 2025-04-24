Edo PDP exudes confidence despite defections in Delta, silent on Orbih

PDP flag.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) om Thursday said despite the gale of defection that has hit it, the party remains the best political party in Nigeria just as it said the All Progressives Congress (APC ) is now a party that has been hijacked for personal interests.

Leaders of the party stated this during a stakeholders meeting, but they were mum on the faction that has hit the party with the Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Dan Orbih, setting up a parallel state caretaker committee and donating a factional secretariat to the party.

Speaking, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Leader of the PDP, Chief Tom Ikimi, while assessing the APC from its formation in 2014, noted that the party has deviated from its original purpose and ideology.

He said “I assess that the APC was hijacked by some forces and converted into a structure that was not of the best interest of our Nation. We are all witnesses to their operations so far and indeed the disaster that we are going through”.

He said at formation, the APC was expected to act as an alternative to the PDP that held the reins of power at the time, like the United States and Britain with strong two-party systems, but stated “That party is now a collection of people possessing only personal interests”.

Chief Ikhimi further noted that “Despite the grave difficulties that our country faces today under the APC, it seems that all we are now presented with are just the desperate efforts to destroy the PDP so that the country may become a one party dictatorship”, adding “It is very clear to me that the only way forward for our country now is the survival of the PDP”.

The PDP National Leader stated that Edo State is a key State in the South South region which has been a key PDP region with all the 6 States in PDP for a long time but lamented that some persons with personal ambition were committed to destroying the PDP unity and strength in the South South region for a mess of portage.

Alluding to the defection of PDP members in Delta State into APC, the former Foreign Affairs Minister said “The APC attack on the South South Region has been intense recently. I have seen in the press reports of the defection of our Delta State Governor to the APC and this also included the defection of his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC as well. | am aware of the route we took in the PDP to give Gov Sheriff Oborevwori the ticket of our party as well as to give his predecessor the Vice Presidential ticket.

“All that I can say now is that it is indeed very early to express too many regrets. It is not out of place to say that the people of Delta have not yet spoken, recalling that in 2023, PDP lost Delta massively, to Senator Peter Obi of Labour Party, a candidate with no governor at that time”.

In his comment, a former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, said there are only two political parties in the country, the PDP and the rest of them.

On his part, the candidate of the PDP in the September 21st 2024, governorship election in the state, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, said despite intimidation, he won the election and vowed that “We will fight the battle till the end of the day” about the ongoing electoral legal battle.”

Earlier, while acknowledging that the PDP was experiencing some difficulties in the state, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said the issues would bring the best out of the party.

“The future is so so bright. We are on the right track. Don’t worry about those leaving us, they don’t have PDP at heart. We have more content than those people, we have integrity, we are very very united in Edo”, Aziegbemi said and accused the APC of using coercion and government machinery to drag people from the PDP.