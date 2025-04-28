Edo LP ward chairman kidnapped, N50m ransom demanded

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Ward 1 Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, and a realtor, Okasime Olowojoba, has reportedly been kidnapped along the Auchi-Benin-Ibillo Road while returning to Igarra from Auchi.

The incident occurred on Saturday near Sasaro, a notorious spot known for frequent kidnappings. Olowojoba was reportedly abducted while traveling to pick up his children, who had spent the holidays in Auchi, ahead of their school resumption in Igarra.

Sources said the kidnappers initially abducted all the occupants of the vehicle — Olowojoba, his children, and a house help — but later released the house help and the children, taking only Olowojoba into the forest.

A close family member told Vanguard on Monday that the abductors are demanding a ransom of N50 million for his release.

According to the source: “Valentine Okasime Olowojoba is the Ward 1 Chairman of the Labour Party. He went to Auchi to pick his children, who were returning from their holiday. On their way back on Saturday, he was kidnapped around Sasaro, a place already known for such incidents.

“The network in that area was down throughout Saturday and only returned around noon on Sunday, which delayed communication. The kidnappers initially took all the occupants into the bush but later released the house help and the children, keeping only him. His vehicle was left abandoned on the road.

“As of Monday, his brother confirmed that the kidnappers are demanding N50 million for his release. We also heard that more people were kidnapped in the same area on Sunday.”

Efforts to get a police confirmation were unsuccessful, as calls to the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, went unanswered.