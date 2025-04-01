Edo killings: Take decisive actions against jungle justice – Igbo community tells FG, others

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Amid outright condemnation of the killings of 16 northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State, the apex body of Igbo tribal groups in Kano State, the Igbo Community Association has called on the government at all levels to take decisive actions against jungle justice, emphasizing that “Every human life is precious and should be guarded and cherished.”

In a statement e-signed by the President General, Super High Chief Amb. Chris Ubatu and Ezedioramma iv, Eze Ndi Igbo Kano, HRM. Igwe (DR) Ikechukwu O. Akpudo, the association strongly condemned the Uromi killing, describing it as “tragic and senseless.”

The association further said the heinous act has left them in a state of shock and grief.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, and we strongly condemn the inhumane act.

“Every human life is precious and should be guarded and cherished. We, the Igbos in Kano, stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and the entire nation in condemning this act. And pray to God Almighty to grant their souls eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

The association commended the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf for his prompt response to the issue and his continuous efforts in ensuring the overall peace and security of Kano State.

“We appreciate the Governor’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in Kano State, and we urge him to continue his efforts in addressing the root causes of violence and promoting inter-tribal harmony.

“We cautioned against the spread of fake news, citing the recent incident involving Mr Chukwudi Nwanosike, who slumped at Kofar Ruwa but was falsely reported to have been stabbed and to be a reprisal attack. We urged the government at all levels to take decisive actions to address jungle justice across the federation.

“The Igbo Community Association, Kano, calls for calm and restraint, urging all Nigerians to work together to promote peace, understanding, and unity reinstating that human life should be cared for and evil condemned regardless of tribal, social or religious affiliations,” the statement however reads.