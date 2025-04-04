Edo guber poll:Action Alliance commends tribunal for dismissing Omoaje’s petition

…hails Gov Okpebholo on victory

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Working Committee ,NWC, of the Action Alliance,AA,has commended the decision of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petition by the Adekunle Rufai Omoaje-led members of the party challenging the election of Gov. Okphebolo.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Kenneth Udeze, in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday , insisted that the Action Alliance or its governorship candidate in Edo State did not file any election petition challenging the emergence of Goveenor Okpehbolo.

The party described the dismissed petition as a gold-diggging attempt by some faceless individual who was not the candidate of the party to bring the name of the party to disrepute.

“At no time did Action Alliance or its governorship candidate in Edo State filed any petition challenging the outcome of the election.

“The party is really taken aback by the report in the media. Let it be known to all that the said Adekunle Omoaje filed the worthless petition for himself and for his personal gold-diggers mission and felt that dragging the name of Action Alliance into it would give him a leverage. Happily, he failed in his mission,”the statement read in part.

Udeze congratulated Governor Okpohbolo on the victory and urged the general public to disregard the said petition by some persons who claiming to be members of the Action Alliance.

The party further noted that the judgment has thought Omoaje and his wishful followers that the judiciary remains the true conscience of the society and does not tolerate frivolity in the name of politics.

Action Alliance also congratulated the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud ,stating that the dismissal of the vexatious petition by Omoaje “is a clear testament of improvement in the electoral process and a vindication of the commission as an unbiased umpire.”