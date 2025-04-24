Edo Govt approves payment of five-months salary arrears for poly staff

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has approved the payment of five months salary arrears, alongside April 2025 salary to staff members of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen in Ovia-South West Local Government.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua on Thursday in Benin.

Itua said that the government had taken permanent steps to address the salary challenges facing the polytechnic.

According to him, the institution’s salary payment will now be handled directly through the state government’s payroll system.

“The decision to centralise the salary structure under the state’s direct payroll is part of Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to reposition Edo State’s tertiary education sector for greater efficiency and stability,” he said.

It would be recalled that staff of the polytechnic had raised concerns in October 2024 over unpaid salaries, revealing that their May 2024 salary payment was paid in September 2024.