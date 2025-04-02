Edo gov poll dispute: Why I’ll appeal against tribunal’s judgement – Ighodalo

Ighodalo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– Dissatisfied with the dismissal of the petition he filed to set aside the outcome of the governorship election that was held in Edo State on September 21, 2024, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Asuerinme Ighodalo, has vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

In a statement he signed on Wednesday, Ighodalo described as a travesty of justice, the affirmation of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

He said his decision to appeal against the judgement was to preserve the collective right of electorates in Edo state.

Expressing his respect for the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, Ighodalo urged his supporters to remain calm.

The statement, read: “Today, the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has delivered its judgment in our petition challenging the outcome of the September 21st, 2024 Governorship election in our dear State.

“While we all may not agree with the verdict, we however remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of our democracy.

“Our pursuit of justice in this regard is an affirmation of our firm belief that the right of the good people of Edo State to freely choose their leaders through a credible, free and fair electoral process must never be compromised.

“As an avowed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, and I urge all of you, our dear good people of Edo State, to remain peaceful, calm and law-abiding in the aftermath of this Judgement.

“However, let it be clear: this is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely conferred on my running mate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie and I on the platform of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

“From the very beginning, your massive show of support, sincere love and belief in our shared vision for a prosperous Edo State have been the driving force behind this journey.

“For us, it has never been about the realisation of a personal ambition but about our conviction to create a clear Pathway to Prosperity for all Edo People while upholding the foundational values of democracy, justice, and the will of the people.

“I have, therefore, instructed my legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge this decision which we consider a huge travesty of justice.

“This is not about me or any single individual; it is about the very essence of democracy, the preservation of our collective right to freely determine our future, and the legacy we leave for generations unborn.

“We remain resolute. We remain committed. And we shall not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice.”