Edo gov poll dispute: Anxiety as tribunal gives judgement today

…As Okebholo sends message of hope

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Ozioruva Aliu

ABUJA—The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed today to deliver its judgement on the case the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo, filed to challenge the outcome of gubernatorial poll that held in the state September 21, 2024.

The Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member tribunal communicated the judgement date to the parties in the early hours of yesterday.

The panel had on March 3, reserved its verdict after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

PDP and Ighodalo are challenging the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo of All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the gubernatorial contest.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared that Okpebholo of the APC secured a total of 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ighodalo of the PDP, who got a total of 247,655 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, the PDP and its candidate approached the tribunal, alleging that it was not conducted with substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In the petition marked: EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, it was alleged that Governor Okpebholo did not secure the highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.

It was equally the contention of the petitioners that INEC failed to serialise and pre-record some of the sensitive materials deployed for the poll, a situation they said aided the rigging of the election in favour of the APC and its candidate.

While adopting their final written address on Monday, the petitioners, through their team of lawyers, led by Mr Adetunji Oyeyipo, SAN, alleged that there was wrong computation of results in 765 polling units in the state.

According to the petitioners, results from the polling units were manipulated at the collation centres.

“We concede that elections took place at the polling units, but my lords, for instance, how 25 votes metamorphosed to 525 votes at a particular collation centre, is what we are quarrelling with,” counsel to the petitioners submitted.

Insisting that they adduced sufficient evidence needed to prove their case, the petitioners urged the tribunal to nullify the Certificate of Return issued to Governor Okpebholo and declare Ighodalo as the bonafide winner of the governorship contest.

However, on their part, all the respondents in the matter, INEC, Governor Okpebholo and APC, prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition, which they maintained was devoid of merit.

According to the respondents, the petitioners failed to, by way of credible evidence, establish their claim that they won the election.

INEC’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, noted that the petitioners’ reliefs were incongruous with the case they brought before the tribunal.

He noted that whereas the petitioners claimed that the gubernatorial election was invalid by reason of alleged non-compliance, they still sought to be declared winner of the same poll.

While adopting his processes, counsel to Governor Okpebholo, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, maintained that the petition was an academic exercise.

Governor Okpebholo’s lawyer equally argued that the Supreme Court earlier held that one could not prove over-voting without the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines.

Similarly, the APC, through its counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, argued that the petitioners failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on them by the law.

Okebholo sends message of hope

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo has sent a message of hope and unity to supporters and members of the ruling APC and residents in the state.

He urged all of them to maintain peace and order adding: “We have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and I respect the legal avenues available to all parties. The tribunal’s decision is a crucial part of our democratic process, and we must all respect its authority.

“I want to emphasize that our State’s progress and development are paramount. We must not allow political differences to disrupt the peace and harmony we have worked so hard to build. I call on all political leaders, community leaders, and citizens to respect the rule of law, maintain peace and order, embrace unity, and avoid spreading misinformation.

“I have full confidence in our judiciary and its ability to deliver a fair and just judgment. I also have faith in the resilience and maturity of our people. Let us show the nation that we are people committed to democracy, peace, and progress. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation. May God bless our state.”