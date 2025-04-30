Edo: Court reinstates suspended LG chairman

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

An Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area, on Wednesday declared the impeachment of the elected chairman of the local government, Hon. Taju Alade, illegal and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice B. A. Okoh, directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to provide him with the needed security to resume office.

Justice Okoh, in his declarative judgment also said the court has jurisdiction contrary to the challenge by the state government that the court does not have jurisdiction.

