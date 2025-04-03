Edo: Asuen celebrates Gov Okoebholo, Idahosa’s victory at the tribunal

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Edo South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election and chieftain of the party, Hon Valentine Asuen has congratulated the governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okoebholo and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa on their victory at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday affirmed their victory in the September 21, 2024 governorship election by dismissing the petitions against their victory by the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party.

Asuen who is also the CEO of DVD Oil and Gas said the victory was a push for Gov Okpebholo to continue in his infrastructure revolution in the state.

According to him, “Your victory at the Edo state Governorship Election petitions Tribunal unequivocally validates your leadership prowess and the unwavering trust reposed in you by the good people of Edo State.

“Your administration’s laudable strides in governance, infrastructure development, and social welfare initiatives have inspired unbridled confidence and renewed optimism amongst the populace, underscoring your unwavering commitment to the holistic development of Edo State.

“The myriad accomplishments of your tenure, including notable advancements in education, healthcare, security, agriculture, and infrastructure, have collectively established a robust foundation for sustainable growth, progress, and prosperity.

“As you continue to provide visionary leadership to Edo State, I wish you both continued sagacity, fortitude, and resounding success in delivering the dividends of democracy to all citizens of Edo State.

“May your administration remain irreproachably committed to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of the people, thereby perpetuating a legacy of excellence and distinction.”