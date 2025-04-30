Edo assembly raises alarm over resurgence of cult killings

Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday raised concerns over cult-related killings, urging swift enforcement of the anti-cultism law to curb the rising threat.

Mr Bright Iyamu (APC Orhionmwon South) raised the alarm under matters of public importance, noting that several lives had been lost due to an ongoing, deadly cult war spreading across the state.

He stated that Section Four of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law 2025 clearly abolished secret cults and prohibits cultism throughout the state.

Iyamu stressed that cultism was a major social vice responsible for youth deaths, noting that a medical doctor was recently killed at UBTH in cult-related violence.

“On Friday, a man was shot and killed in G.R.A. due to cult violence, similar disturbing incidents are occurring in other parts of the state.

“The state is gripped with fear and uncertainty, with people unsure what horrors might unfold next due to the increase in cult-related killings,” he said.

Iyamu, in his consequential motion, urged the government, police, and other security agencies to immediately enforce strict measures to prevent more cult-related killings and violent crimes.

He appealed to community youths and vigilantes to join efforts in identifying and exposing cultists, ensuring those responsible face the full force of justice.

Iyamu also asked the government and media to collaborate in enlightening the public about the provisions of the anti-cultism Prohibition Law across the state.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the issue called on the Edo government to implement all provisions of the law fully, ensuring perpetrators were arrested, tried, and punished.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, directed that clean copies of the resolution be sent to the relevant authorities for further actions.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to establish the Edo State Public Private Partnership and enhance infrastructure and service development in Edo was passed.

Also passed was the bill for a law to enact the Edo State School of Nursing, Health Science and Technology in Udomi