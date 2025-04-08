Edo APC chairman tasks INEC on legislative bye-elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, has issued an ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding the immediate conduct of bye-elections to fill two vacant legislative seats in the state.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Tenebe condemned what he described as the “unjustifiable delay” in conducting the elections, warning that constituents in the affected areas have been left without representation for over three months.

“The people of Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia North East/South West Federal Constituency have been without proper representation for three months now. This is against the spirit and letters of our constitution and democratic norms,” he said.

The vacancies arose following the resignation of Senator Monday Okpebholo, who stepped down from the Edo Central Senatorial seat to contest in the governorship election, and Honourable Dennis Idahosa, who vacated his position as the representative of Ovia North East/South West Federal Constituency.

Tenebe urged INEC to act swiftly, suggesting that if the Commission is financially incapable of organizing the bye-elections, it should consider transferring the responsibility to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

“If INEC is financially incapacitated or lacks the will to conduct these elections, then they should cede the responsibility to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). The people cannot continue to be denied their right to representation,” he said.

He further stressed that the continued delay not only disenfranchises the constituents but also undermines the democratic process.

“This inaction sends a wrong message. It undermines the very essence of democracy, which thrives on representation and participation,” Tenebe added.