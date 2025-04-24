ECOWAS solicits support for standby force following Bénin terrorist attack

ECOWAS has solicited the full support of member states for the operation of its regional counter-terrorism initiative, the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF), following the recent terrorist attack on Bénin Republic.

ECOWAS President, Dr Omar Touray, made this known in a statement issued by the commission’s spokesman, Joel Ahofodji, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 54 soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack in northern Benin on April 17, according to Beninese government spokesman, Wilfried Houngbedji.

Touray, who condemned the attack, described the incident as a “barbaric, cowardly and heinous act”, which aimed at sowing the seed of terror and destabilising the subregion.

According to him, the attack underscores the urgent need to enhance the collaboration and support of member states, by pooling security resources together to effectively tackle the menace.

“It is with profound dismay and shock that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has learnt of the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated on 17 April 2025 in the Republic of Benin, which resulted in the loss of human lives and several injuries.

“ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms this barbaric and cowardly act, which once again seeks to sow terror and destabilise our Member States.

“The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, on behalf of all the institutions of the Community and all West African citizens, extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

“He also extends condolences to the Government and people of Benin, and wishes a full and speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Touray emphasised ECOWAS’ unwavering support and full solidarity with the President of Bénin Republic, the Government, and the people of the country amid the ordeal.

The commission’s president said that ECOWAS stood firmly by the Beninese authorities in their determination to combat the scourge of terrorism and ensure the security of their citizens and territory.

“In view of the persistence and complexity of the terrorist threat in our region, this tragic incident highlights the urgent need for essential and enhanced cooperation among all Member States, particularly those that share common borders and are directly confronted with this scourge.

“Pooling efforts in the area of security is more essential than ever, if we are to mount a collective and effective response to the terrorist groups that threaten the peace, stability, security and development of our region.

“ECOWAS remains resolutely committed to working alongside the states of the region in implementing its regional counter-terrorism strategy, including the operationalisation of its Standby Force, and calls on all partners to support regional and national efforts to eradicate this scourge,” he said.