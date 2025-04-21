Economic reforms: Edun insists on modest wedding for son

Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

By Henry Ojelu

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has reportedly frowned at a lavish wedding for his son, Mr. Tobi Edun who got married to his sweetheart in a very private location.

According to a close family source, Mr Edun opted for a modest, low-key wedding for his son to the surprise of many who had anticipated a grand celebration attended by the most influential figures from both the public and private sectors.

“In keeping with his well-known modesty, work ethic, and commitment to national economic stability, the minister has insisted on a simple, private ceremony,” the source told Vanguard.

Speaking further, the source said: “This reflects Mr. Edun’s lifelong values of prudence and focus on national priorities over personal extravagance. Edun is know to work Saturdays and Sundays, a staunch workaholic.

“The decision aligns with his continued efforts to address the economic challenges facing the country — particularly inflationary pressures that arose from necessary reforms such as the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the naira exchange rate.

“These reforms, while difficult, are crucial steps towards long-term economic sustainability. Experts have lauded these policies, and Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ as of April 11, 2025 — a positive indicator of the administration’s economic direction.

‘Despite this progress, Mr. Edun remains focused on addressing food security and reducing inflation, aiming to improve the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians. Notably, Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 23.18% in February 2025, its lowest since June 2023, while food inflation fell to 23.51% — the lowest level since September 2022..

“As the nation endures the tough but necessary reforms, the Edun family’s decision serves as a symbolic gesture in support of the ongoing campaign to reduce the cost of governance.”