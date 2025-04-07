Ebuka Obi denies ties to Ijele Speaks detention

By Henry Ojelu

Founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, has denied media reports that he is instrumental to the continued detention of a controversial blogger, Chizorom Ofoegbu popularly called ‘Ijele Speaks’.

Speaking on behalf of Evangelist Ebuka Obi during a media briefing, Media and Public Relations Consultant to the church, Dan Aibangbe, along with members of the church’s legal team described the report as “baseless, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.”

They emphasized that Ijele Speaks was granted bail in July 2024 in a case involving allegations of threats to life brought forward by the Evangelist.

They further clarified that the bail was perfected and that Ijele Speaks was released at that time, with documented proof to support the claim.

According to the team, “Ijele Speaks’s current incarceration stems from a separate legal case involving alleged defamation and cybercrime against Daddy Hezekiah, the founder of Living Christ Mission. The matter is currently before the Awka High Court in Anambra State.

“The ongoing detention of Ijele Speaks has no connection whatsoever with Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

“The report being spread in some media platforms is a calculated attempt to smear the reputation of a man who has dedicated his life to God and humanity.”

They reaffirmed Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, commitment to transparency and integrity, stating that their spiritual leader remains focused on his mission of preaching the gospel, promoting peace, and healing broken homes.

They called on the public and media outlets to disregard the ‘fabricated’ report and warned that legal steps might be taken against those spreading false information.