Ebonyi leadership tussle: One killed, two injured, others missing

By Jeff Agbodo

One person was shot dead, two injured, and others missing in Ndiagu Amagu, Ikwo, in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over a leadership tussle in the community.

It was gathered that the victims, Nwoyika Ugbaloke and Thomas Ngaragu, were attacked by a gun-wielding group, but Ugbaloke couldn’t survive the attack.

He was said to have died in the hospital despite efforts by doctors to save his life.

A source said that many people were said to be missing in the attack, saying that “we don’t know whether they are still alive or dead or in captivity.

He said that trouble started when a faction in the community imposed a N40,000 levy on all the adults in Nduche Umuomara, which did not go down well with another faction in the area.

The source said that the faction that imposed the N40,000 levy on the adults was also selling lands belonging to the faction that opposed the levy.

The son of the deceased, Nwoyika Kingsley Emeka, lamented the killing of his father and called for the arrest of his killers.

He said the killers are moving freely in the community and, sealing people’s farmlands with palm fronds and warning them never to set their feet on the farms unless unless they pay fines.

He alleged that the perpetrators are being protected by some highly placed persons in the community, including a former political office holder in the area who he said is their sponsor.

Emeka called on Governor Francis Nwifuru and the state Commissioner of Police to intervene in the matter to prevent the perpetrators from boasting to eliminate those who oppose their nefarious activities in the community.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said he had not received a report on the incident.

